Williams (lower leg) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was doubtful coming into the weekend after failing to practice all week, and his inactive status is now official. With the veteran cornerback unavailable, Ahkello Witherspoon is projected to step into the starting right cornerback spot against a Cardinals air attack missing Marvin Harrison (heel), Greg Dortch (IR, chest) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring).