Henderson (thigh) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Bears, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Confirming what was reported by coach Sean McVay on Friday, Henderson is full go for a prime-time matchup against the Bears on Monday. While Chicago's defense has the reputation of a fearsome unit, Mike Davis' 52 rushing yards last week was actually the fewest rushing total allowed to a starting running back by the Bears since Week 2. Of course, the ever-present potential of Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown could complicate matters for Henderson, especially if he were to get off to a slow start Monday, but the second-year back remains an intriguing fantasy option after registering 29 combined carries over the last two weeks.