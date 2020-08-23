Henderson sustained a low-grade hamstring strain during the Rams' scrimmage Saturday, but the team is optimistic he'll be ready to go for the Sept. 13 season opener versus the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

In a similar vein, head coach Sean McVay downplayed the severity of Henderson's injury when asked about the matter Sunday, so the second-year back looks like he'll miss minimal game action, if any. That said, Henderson's role heading into Week 1 had yet to be solidified before he suffered the injury, so the missed reps in practice could result in him losing work to healthier options like Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown in the early portion of the season.