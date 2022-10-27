Henderson (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Absent Wednesday due to an illness, Henderson was able to mix back into drills in some capacity one day later, which bodes well for his availability as the Rams prepare for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. His activity level Thursday will reveal where his health stands at the moment.
