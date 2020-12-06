Henderson (knee) returned to Sunday's game at Arizona, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his departure in the second quarter due to a knee injury, Henderson managed to compile 17 yards on his three touches. With a 19-yard catch to start the second half, he's back in the Rams' backfield mix with Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown.
