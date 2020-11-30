Henderson rushed 10 times for 19 yards during Sunday's 23-20 loss to San Francisco.
The sophomore's fantasy day could have been somewhat saved if quarterback Jared Goff hadn't overthrown Henderson on a would-be touchdown in the third quarter. Instead, Henderson has now been limited in consecutive games with just 24 rushing yards on 18 carries and four receiving yards on two receptions. Making matters worse, the Rams continued their commitment to utilizing three running backs. Rookie Cam Akers was the most explosive runner Sunday with 84 yards and a touchdown, whereas veteran Malcolm Brown led the backfield in offensive snaps with 25. It's all adding up to Henderson's value trending in the wrong direction.
