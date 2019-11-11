Henderson rushed four times for just four yards during Sunday's 17-12 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was a disappointing showing from the rookie. He was coming off his best game of the season (49 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards) against Cincinnati in Week 8 and might have lost any momentum gained. Henderson has flashed tremendous upside, and with the Los Angeles offense sputtering, finding ways to get the ball in his hands would seem logical. However, he remains an unreliable fantasy asset until proven otherwise.