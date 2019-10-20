Rams' Darrell Henderson: Career-high 11 carries in win
Henderson ran for 31 yards on 11 attempts, and caught his only target for a gain of eight yards during Sunday's 37-10 win against Atlanta.
With the Rams having built a 24-point, third-quarter lead and Todd Gurley amidst his first game back from a quadriceps injury, the third-round rookie back found himself in line for a career-high workload of 12 offensive touches. Though his overall game line does not necessarily reflect as such, Henderson showed some impressive burst with the opportunities granted, picking up six or more yards on two of his second-half carries. In Week 8, he and the Rams' backfield will face a Cincinnati defense that conceded more than 215 team rushing yards to Jacksonville on Sunday.
