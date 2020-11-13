Henderson (quad) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Coming out of a bye week, Henderson logged back-to-back limited practices before upgrading to full participation Friday. He figures to handle his usual role as the lead ballcarrier, facing a Seattle defense that's struggled against the pass all season while allowing only 3.7 yards per carry on the ground.
