Henderson (ankle) received competition for playing time entering the 2020 season after the team selected Cam Akers in the second round of this year's draft, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

After a forgettable rookie campaign last year, Henderson was positioned to have a significant role out of the backfield with Todd Gurley released in March. While the addition of Akers to the depth chart does add competition for the sophomore and 26-year-old veteran Malcolm Brown, Henderson's draft pedigree and big-play upside should enable him to carve out a meaningful role in the offense. Henderson underwent ankle surgery in December, and he was a major fantasy disappointment last year after being a hyped rookie entering the season, so he could be slightly undervalued with Akers joining the running back corps. Just remember, Henderson is still unproven at the NFL level and his role is uncertain.