Rams' Darrell Henderson: Could have offensive role in Week 6
Coach Sean McVay said the Rams hope to get Henderson "more involved" on offense in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
Through five games, the third-round rookie out of Memphis has dressed just three times and played a total of 12 snaps, with all but two of them coming on special teams. Henderson may have his best opportunity to date to make an impact in Week 6, as top running back Todd Gurley is day-to-day with a bruised left quadriceps tendon, an injury that puts the three-time Pro Bowler's status in question for Sunday. If Gurley ultimately sits out Sunday or is restricted due to the injury, Malcolm Brown would see the bulk of the backfield reps in his place, though Henderson should have some sort of role as a change-of-pace option.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Glued to sideline again•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Plays on special teams•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Watches from sidelines again•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Glued to sideline•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Plays just two snaps•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Logs heavy workload in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...