Coach Sean McVay said the Rams hope to get Henderson "more involved" on offense in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Through five games, the third-round rookie out of Memphis has dressed just three times and played a total of 12 snaps, with all but two of them coming on special teams. Henderson may have his best opportunity to date to make an impact in Week 6, as top running back Todd Gurley is day-to-day with a bruised left quadriceps tendon, an injury that puts the three-time Pro Bowler's status in question for Sunday. If Gurley ultimately sits out Sunday or is restricted due to the injury, Malcolm Brown would see the bulk of the backfield reps in his place, though Henderson should have some sort of role as a change-of-pace option.