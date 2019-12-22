Rams' Darrell Henderson: Dealing with ankle injury
Henderson suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's loss to the 49ers.
Henderson had two carries for seven yards early in the contest before exiting with the ankle issue. The 22-year-old's status should be updated once the Rams return to practice next week, at the latest.
