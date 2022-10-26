Henderson didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Henderson wasn't spotted on the field for the media-access portion of Wednesday's session, and the reason for his absence now is known. With Cam Akers (personal) also not slated to practice this week, Malcolm Brown was the only running back on the active roster taking part, while Kyren Williams (ankle) joined him after the Rams designated him for return from IR on Wednesday. Henderson will have two more days to return to drills before the team potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
