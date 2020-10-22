Henderson didn't practice Thursday due to a thigh injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Henderson didn't appear impeded Sunday at San Francisco, averaging 6.3 yards on his 14 carries. Still, he emerged from the contest with a health concern and now will need to be monitored as the Rams prepare to host the Bears on Monday Night Football. Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers are the next backs up in the event Henderson needs a respite.

