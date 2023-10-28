Henderson was elevated to the Rams' active roster Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

No surprise here, as Henderson started at running back for Los Angeles in Week 7 before subsequently reverting to the practice squad. He ultimately saw 68 snaps and 19 touches en route to 66 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. With both Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee) still on injured reserve, Henderson could be in line for a similar workload. Still, Royce Freeman, who got 16 carries for 66 yards on 29 snaps in the same game, figures to again be involved. It remains to be seen if Myles Gaskin or Zach Evans fits into the equation at all as well.