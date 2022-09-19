Henderson carried the ball 10 times for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Falcons.
Henderson got the first carry of the game, but Cam Akers entered and split work fairly evenly on the opening drive. The touch total for the game surprisingly ended in Akers' favor, though Henderson was far more efficient and also appeared to be favored near the goal line. As a result, he was able to salvage his day with an eight-yard touchdown plunge. Henderson is likely to maintain a significant role in the offense moving forward, though Akers appears equally likely to cut into Henderson's work.
