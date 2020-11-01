Henderson was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Dolphins with a thigh injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Henderson appeared to have suffered the injury in the second quarter. A tandem of Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers is expected to lead the Rams' backfield for as long as Henderson is on the sidelines.
