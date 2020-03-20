Henderson (ankle) has a big opportunity ahead with Todd Gurley no longer part of the Rams backfield, Rich Hammond of The Athletic reports.

The Rams have time to add players before Week 1, but they don't have a ton of cap space or a top-50 draft pick, and they still have a few other positions that appear just as weak as their backfield. Gurley's release Thursday opens up a nice opportunity for both Henderson and Malcom Brown, with the former heading into the second season of his rookie contract and the latter entering Year 2 of a two-year, $3.25 million deal. Henderson struggled as a rookie and eventually needed ankle surgery in December, but he should have a shot to battle for the lead role once he's healthy.