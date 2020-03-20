Rams' Darrell Henderson: Eyeing lead role
Henderson (ankle) has a big opportunity ahead with Todd Gurley no longer part of the Rams backfield, Rich Hammond of The Athletic reports.
The Rams have time to add players before Week 1, but they don't have a ton of cap space or a top-50 draft pick, and they still have a few other positions that appear just as weak as their backfield. Gurley's release Thursday opens up a nice opportunity for both Henderson and Malcom Brown, with the former heading into the second season of his rookie contract and the latter entering Year 2 of a two-year, $3.25 million deal. Henderson struggled as a rookie and eventually needed ankle surgery in December, but he should have a shot to battle for the lead role once he's healthy.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: To be put on IR•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Shows well in garbage time•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Left out of offensive plans•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Bottled up by Steelers•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Leads team with 11 carries•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Three landing spots for Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley's time with the Rams has come to an end. Here are the three best landing spots...
-
Rams cut Gurley, Cooks next?
The Rams cut Todd Gurley on Thursday, opening up a huge opportunity in their backfield.