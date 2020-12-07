Henderson carried the ball three times for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Cardinals.

He left the game briefly in the second quarter to get his knee checked out and overall took a back seat to rookie Cam Akers, who got 21 carries, but Henderson nearly matched Akers' fantasy production thanks to a 38-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, Henderson's role and value seem to be waning heading into Week 14's clash with a Patriots defense that just shut out the Chargers.