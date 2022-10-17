Henderson carried the ball 12 times for 43 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

With Cam Akers (personal) seemingly on his way out of town, Henderson sits unchallenged at the top of the Rams' depth chart, but his first start as the clear No. 1 was unproductive until he punched in a two-yard score midway through the fourth quarter to ice the game. The team's offensive line issues will cap his upside, but Henderson should at least see steady touch volume on the other side of the Rams' Week 7 bye.