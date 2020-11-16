Henderson carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Seahawks.

The Rams deployed a true backfield committee in this one, as Cam Akers wound up with 10 touches and Malcolm Brown eight, but Henderson was able to salvage his fantasy day with a seven-yard TD run in the first quarter. All three backs could struggle to post useful numbers if that workload split continues in Week 11 on the road against a very stingy Buccaneers run defense.