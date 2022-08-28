Coach Sean McVay said Henderson (undisclosed) put in a full-speed workout Saturday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, McVay added fellow running back Cam Akers (undisclosed) "wasn't able to do that quite yet." The Rams capped their exhibition slate Saturday in Cincinnati, so it appears Henderson's activity occurred during pregame warmups. Henderson's next step will be getting back on the practice field as he attempts to put a soft-tissue injury in the rearview mirror.

More News