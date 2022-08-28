Coach Sean McVay said Henderson (undisclosed) put in a full-speed workout Saturday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, McVay added fellow running back Cam Akers (undisclosed) "wasn't able to do that quite yet." The Rams capped their exhibition slate Saturday in Cincinnati, so it appears Henderson's activity occurred during pregame warmups. Henderson's next step will be getting back on the practice field as he attempts to put a soft-tissue injury in the rearview mirror.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Return to practice TBD•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Set to miss practice time•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Still getting work with starters•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Impact as receiver in SB LVI win•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Removed from IR•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Should return for Super Bowl•