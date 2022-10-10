Henderson caught four of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Despite being on the field for nearly double the amount of snaps as Cam Akers on Sunday, Henderson only logged a single rushing attempt on the day, and that was negated by an offensive holding penalty on Ben Skowronek. The Rams used Henderson as a receiving back for the majority of his time on the field, and while the results weren't inspiring, Akers struggled as well, turning his 13 rushing attempts into a paltry 33 yards. Week 6 brings relief in the form of a Panthers team that just gave up 199 scrimmage yards and three TDs to 49ers running backs Jeff Wilson and Tevin Coleman.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Out-touches Akers 10-8 on MNF•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Only four touches•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Enters into timeshare•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Clear lead back in Week 1 loss•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Practices fully Monday•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Fits in workout Saturday•