Henderson caught four of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Despite being on the field for nearly double the amount of snaps as Cam Akers on Sunday, Henderson only logged a single rushing attempt on the day, and that was negated by an offensive holding penalty on Ben Skowronek. The Rams used Henderson as a receiving back for the majority of his time on the field, and while the results weren't inspiring, Akers struggled as well, turning his 13 rushing attempts into a paltry 33 yards. Week 6 brings relief in the form of a Panthers team that just gave up 199 scrimmage yards and three TDs to 49ers running backs Jeff Wilson and Tevin Coleman.