Henderson rushed 15 times for 64 yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Bears.

Henderson did most of his damage on a third-quarter touchdown series in which he totaled 32 yards on three touches. That came after teammate Malcolm Brown put Los Angeles in the end zone with a one-yard touchdown rush to cap the drive prior. Brown gained 57 yards on his 10 carries, so Henderson still paced his team on the ground overall. With at least 14 carries in four of his last five games, including each of his last three, Henderson will now turn his attention toward Week 8's matchup against the Dolphins.