Henderson carried the ball six times for 21 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

The TD salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective, but the Rams' backfield featured a three-way split of the workload between Henderson, Cam Akers and Kyren Williams, and none of them saw more than seven touches. Without more volume, it will be tough for any of the trio to produce useful numbers on a consistent basis, making them all risky options in Week 11 against the Saints.