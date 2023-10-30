Henderson rushed the ball 12 times for 31 yards in Sunday's 43-20 loss to Dallas. He added three catches for 54 yards.

Henderson was out-produced on the ground by Royce Freeman, though he still had 15 touches as compared to Freeman's nine. In particular, his work in the passing game stood out as he led the team in receiving yards. While that's unlikely to repeat itself, Henderson has shown multiple paths to fantasy value in two games since taking over as the lead back in the absence of Kyren Williams (ankle) and Ronnie Rivers (knee).