Rams' Darrell Henderson: Getting another chance Sunday
Henderson will serve as the Rams' No. 2 running back Sunday versus the Bengals in London with Malcolm Brown (ankle) sidelined, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Sean McVay ruled Brown out again Thursday, giving Henderson another shot at an increased workload. In the previous two games, Henderson received 33 percent of the snaps on offense behind Brown in Week 6 against the 49ers and Todd Gurley this past Sunday in Atlanta, turning 17 carries into 70 yards and two receptions (on three targets) into 17 yards.
