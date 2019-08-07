Rams' Darrell Henderson: Getting plenty of work
Henderson has taken on a large workload during training camp, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Henderson's stock has been high since he was selected in the third round of this year's draft, in large part due to the knee woes that limited Todd Gurley during the Rams' march to the Super Bowl. Those same limitations have allowed Henderson to get plenty of reps during the offseason program and now in training camp, when Gurley in essence has been on the field one day and off the next. Henderson boasts dual threat capability, averaging 8.9 yards per carry in his final two collegiate seasons while hauling in 73.3 percent of his 86 career targets at Memphis. Malcolm Brown also is on hand in the event Gurley yields snaps during the regular season, but Henderson's skill set all but assures he'll be a regular in the offense, even with Gurley active and on the field.
