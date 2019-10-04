Play

Henderson played a single special-teams snap during Thursday's 30-29 loss to Seattle.

It's becoming more and more difficult to justify clogging up a roster spot with Henderson by the game, and with more teams heading into their bye weeks, he's likely to appear on even more waiver wires. There's still long-term potential, but there's also clearly a reason he's not receiving regular playing time.

