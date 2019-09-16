Rams' Darrell Henderson: Glued to sideline
Henderson didn't play a single snap during Sunday's 27-9 win over New Orleans.
The rookie has now received just a single carry and played only two offensive snaps through the first two games of the season. Making matters worse, Todd Gurley and Malcolm Brown have combined for 250 rushing yards and three scores on the ground. Los Angeles did trade up to select Henderson in the third round, though, and it would be surprising if head coach Sean McVay didn't find ways to incorporate the back's game-breaking talent into the offense over the coming weeks. If the luxury exists to remain patient with Henderson, he could still develop into a serviceable asset over the course of the season.
