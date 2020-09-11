Henderson (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After missing a significant portion of training camp, Henderson managed full practice participation throughout the week in preparation for Sunday's game. He's expected to work in backfield committee with Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers, both of whom saw more reps in training camp. Brown is listed atop the depth chart on the team website -- with Henderson second and Akers third -- but that may just be a matter of deferring to the more experienced player in each case. Coach Sean McVay said he plans for all three players to get touches