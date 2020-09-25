Henderson's teammate Cam Akers (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Henderson enjoyed a breakout performance last week, picking up 121 yards and a touchdown after Akers' departure early in the first quarter of an eventual 37-19 win over the Eagles. The rookie started the past two weeks, and Malcolm Brown leads the team with 29 carries, but Henderson could be the top guy for Week 3 at Buffalo. While Brown isn't listed on the final injury report, he's dealing with a broken pinky finger that could impact his ability to catch passes. With that in mind, Henderson could benefit from increased receiving work even if he's still sharing carries.