Henderson left Sunday's game at Seattle with a left ankle injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The Rams are already without No. 1 running back Cam Akers due to a high-ankle sprain, and now his replacement is tending to an ankle issue of his own. Henderson is doubtful to return to the field, so he seems destined to end Week 16 with 12 carries for 62 yards. With Akers and Henderson sidelined, L.A. has turned to Malcolm Brown out of the backfield.

More News