Henderson limped off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury in Saturday's practice, Eric Williams of Sports Illustrated reports.
Henderson can ill afford to miss much time due to injury, as he's competing with Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers for the starting running back job. The 23-year-old Memphis product has been enjoying a strong camp after rushing 39 times for 147 yards as a rookie last season.
More News
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Putting it all together in camp•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: On track for training camp•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Competition added in draft•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Likely leader of committee?•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Eyeing lead role•
-
Rams' Darrell Henderson: To be put on IR•