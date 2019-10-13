With Todd Gurley (quadriceps) sitting out Sunday against the 49ers, Henderson should have a role as the backup to Malcolm Brown, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's unclear how much work Henderson will get, but it could be his first real chance to showcase his skills at the NFL level. Through the first five games, Henderson has logged just two offensive snaps and one carry.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories