Henderson picked up 13 yards on six carries, and caught one pass for minus-five yards during Saturday's 14-3 loss to Oakland.

Seeing a 2.2 yards per carry average next to Henderson's name in the box score is jarring, yet that is exactly what Oakland's front seven managed to accomplish. Henderson averaged 8.9 yards per carry on 344 attempts over his final two seasons at Memphis, so the fact that the Raiders -- and the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense from a year ago -- were able to so thoroughly contain him comes as a surprise. Henderson paced the Rams' backfield with six carries in the preseason opener, and probably will continue to garner a moderate workload throughout the exhibition slate with starter Todd Gurley expected to be preserved for the regular season.