Henderson (thigh) is not expected to miss any time after a thigh injury forced him to leave Sunday's loss to the Dolphins early, Stu Jackson of the team's official website reports.

Coach Sean McVay indicated Monday that Henderson's thigh injury "is good," and he does not anticipate it impacting his availability for Week 10 following the team's bye. After his exit, Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers handled backfield duties. Barring any setbacks,, the second-year running back looks on track to take on his usual workload against the Seahawks.