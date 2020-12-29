Henderson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seahawks and is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Eric D. Williams of SI.com reports.

Henderson logged 62 yards on 12 carries before exiting Sunday's loss. He now miss the team's regular-season finale against the Cardinals and it remains to be seen if he will be available for a potential postseason birth. Cam Akers (ankle) could still be available against Arizona, but if he is not look for Malcolm Brown to see the majority of the work out of the backfield.