Henderson was elevated to the active roster Saturday.

Henderson's elevation becomes all the more vital for fantasy managers after Kyren Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Head coach Sean McVay has given Henderson plenty of praise in light of injuries to Williams and Ronnie Rivers (knee), but it's unclear if Henderson's familiarity in the system will win him playing time over the likes of a crowded group of unproven players including rookie Zach Evans along with veterans Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin. At the very least, it seems all but certain the 26-year-old will at least see some playing time Sunday.