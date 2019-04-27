The Rams selected Henderson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 70th overall.

Los Angeles adds some insurance behind Todd Gurley (knee) by adding this explosive runner out of Memphis. Henderson averaged 8.9 yards per carry in back-to-back years, a particularly remarkable feat considering he had 344 carries in that span. He doesn't have the body of a true workhorse at 5-foot-8 and 208 pound, but he's well-built for that height and, in a change-of-pace role behind Gurley, Henderson becomes another weapon in the Los Angeles offense.