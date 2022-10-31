Henderson (illness) rushed four times for 16 yards and hauled in both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Henderson was able to suit up after dealing with an illness during practice this week. The 25-year-old was expected to lead a depleted Rams backfield, but he finished with less touches than Ronnie Rivers (15) and just one more than Malcolm Brown (5/10/0). With Cam Akers (personal) sidelined and seeking a trade, the Rams' running back situation is one best left alone until someone steps up and grabs the vacant lead role. For now, we have to consider Henderson as one part of an unappealing committee situation heading into a matchup against Tampa Bay next Sunday.