Henderson is expected to serve as the Rams' lead back Sunday against the Panthers with Cam Akers (personal) having been ruled out for the Week 6 game, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Sean McVay declined to go in specifics regarding why Akers didn't practice with the team Thursday or Friday, nor did McVay give a direct answer regarding Akers' status with the team moving forward. At least for Week 6, Akers' absence should pave the way for Henderson to handle a larger share of the backfield work after the latter had typically operated as a change-of-pace option while handling snap shares between 50 and 60 percent in each of the past three weeks. In addition to remaining the Rams' top pass-catching option out of the backfield, Henderson should take on more of Akers' vacated early-down work, though veteran Malcolm Brown could also take on a portion of those duties. Regardless, Henderson's expected increase in usage looks like it could be enough to make him a viable starting running back or flex option in the majority of fantasy leagues during Week 6.