Henderson carried the ball 12 times for 56 yards and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

His numbers were modest, but Henderson was by far the most effective option in the Rams backfield as Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown combined for 12 yards on seven carries. With the team's offensive line struggling though, it will be tough for any Los Angeles RB to produce useful fantasy numbers, even in Week 10 against an Arizona defense that's allowed a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games.