Henderson rushed 12 times for 81 yards and a touchdown, adding two receptions for 40 yards in the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

After seeing just three touches in Week 1, Henderson led the backfield in Week 2 after Cam Akers was forced out of the game with a ribs injury. Akers' timetable to return is unclear, but it's likely Henderson continues to see his role grow after this electric performance. He garnered just three more touches than Malcolm Brown, but Henderson outgained him 121-47. The Rams face a tough test against Buffalo in Week 3.