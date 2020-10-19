Henderson rushed 14 times for 88 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to San Francisco.
Henderson led the Rams' backfield in touches for the second consecutive week despite mid-week rumblings of the Rams looking to get other backs more involved after he averaged just 2.5 YPC over the last two weeks. The rumors proved to be just that, as the 23-year-old was the clear lead back while also improving his efficiency (despite not scoring a touchdown). A matchup against the Bears looms next Monday, but Chicago's defense is far-more effective against the pass compared to the run. Henderson remains a solid fantasy play with his recent share of touches on a potent Rams offense.
