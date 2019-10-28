Rams' Darrell Henderson: Leads team with 11 carries
Henderson took 11 carries for 49 yards and caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bengals in London.
Todd Gurley actually finished with fewer carries (10) and targets (zero), though he dominated playing time in the first half and also handled all the red-zone work, including a three-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 14-point lead with 10:14 remaining in the third quarter. The short score was Gurley's final touch of the day, with Henderson getting nine carries and two targets from that point forward. The rookie ultimately saw 48 percent snap share, just a tick behind Gurley's 52 percent. It was interesting to see Gurley disappear from a game the Rams never led by more than 14 points -- perhaps a hint at a more cautious approach, or else increased confidence in Henderson. Whatever the case, the Rams' backfield could become even more complicated after a Week 9 bye, with Malcolm Brown potentially returning from the ankle injury that kept him out the past two games.
