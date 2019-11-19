Rams' Darrell Henderson: Left out of offensive plans
Henderson played three offensive snaps and didn't receive a touch in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.
Todd Gurley looked healthy with a whopping 25 carries and three receptions while Malcolm Brown recorded five rushes. With his lowest snap count since Week 5, Henderson was clearly absent from the Rams' offensive plans besides for injury insurance. The rookie third-rounder won't be a dependable fantasy asset as long as Gurley's healthy.
