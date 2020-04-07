Rams' Darrell Henderson: Likely leader of committee?
Rams GM Les Snead envisions Henderson (ankle) operating as part of a multi-player backfield, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports. "What we want to be is a team that utilizes more than just one workhorse running the ball," Snead said. "We have this big-picture vision, Darrell (Henderson) being a part of it, but we do expect other pieces to be a big part of it as well."
The Rams leaned on Todd Gurley as a three-down workhorse for the better part of the past three seasons, including in 2019 when his production drastically declined. With Gurley released last month and now signed by Atlanta, the Rams are preparing for a new reality in the backfield, where Henderson and Malcolm Brown currently stand as the top options. Brown has more experience in Sean McVay's system and was a bit more efficient with his opportunities last season, but he doesn't offer much in terms of speed or pass-catching skill -- areas where Henderson theoretically could thrive. In any case, the 2019 third-round pick is working his way back from December ankle surgery, waiting on the upcoming NFL Draft to see if the Rams add tougher competition for carries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Superflex rookie-only mock
Here are the results and Heath Cummings' thoughts on a SuperFlex rookie-only mock draft held...
-
Rookie-only mock draft exit survey
Why did these CBS drafters select these rookies where they did in our all-rookie draft for...
-
4/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down our latest Superflex mock draft, including a new strategy for drafting...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gordon
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings, picks
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.