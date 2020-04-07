Rams GM Les Snead envisions Henderson (ankle) operating as part of a multi-player backfield, Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reports. "What we want to be is a team that utilizes more than just one workhorse running the ball," Snead said. "We have this big-picture vision, Darrell (Henderson) being a part of it, but we do expect other pieces to be a big part of it as well."

The Rams leaned on Todd Gurley as a three-down workhorse for the better part of the past three seasons, including in 2019 when his production drastically declined. With Gurley released last month and now signed by Atlanta, the Rams are preparing for a new reality in the backfield, where Henderson and Malcolm Brown currently stand as the top options. Brown has more experience in Sean McVay's system and was a bit more efficient with his opportunities last season, but he doesn't offer much in terms of speed or pass-catching skill -- areas where Henderson theoretically could thrive. In any case, the 2019 third-round pick is working his way back from December ankle surgery, waiting on the upcoming NFL Draft to see if the Rams add tougher competition for carries.