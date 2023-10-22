Henderson and Royce Freeman are expected to get "the majority of the workload" out of the backfield in Sunday's game against the Steelers, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With lead back Kyren Williams (ankle) and top backup Ronnie Rivers (knee) both landing on injured reserve in recent days, the Rams backfield has taken on new form heading into Week 7. Rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans is the lone healthy back who was active for last week's win over the Cardinals, but he looks like he'll have to settle for the No. 3 role Sunday after the Rams signed Freeman and Myles Gaskin to the 53-man roster and elevated Henderson from the practice squad. Gaskin is expected to be inactive Sunday and could have a role beginning in Week 8 once he gets a chance to pick up the offense, but Henderson won't have much of a learning curve after having previously played 50 games for the Rams under head coach Sean McVay over the last four seasons. Schefter reports that Freeman is the Rams' likely starter Sunday, but how the Steelers line up could change the team's plans. Additionally, McVay could take a hot-hand approach to the backfield, so if Henderson is able to capitalize on his early opportunities, he could end up outpacing both Freeman and Evans in snaps and touches. While the uncertainty of how the reps will break down Sunday makes Henderson a risky lineup option for Week 7 even in deeper leagues, he may be worthy of a speculative pickup in the event he establishes himself as the Rams' top back heading into Week 8.