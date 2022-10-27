Henderson (illness) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
One day removed from sitting out of drills entirely due to an illness, Henderson unsurprisingly returned to the field with a cap on his reps Thursday. With Cam Akers (personal) away from the team for the time being, a healthy and active Henderson is the Rams' top running back, but first he'll need to ditch his designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, which may happen as soon as the release of Friday's injury report.
